The scene of a Wednesday afternoon crash involving five vehicles at 27th and Capitol Parkway. (Joy Patten/Alpha Media Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 18)–A five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at 27th and Capitol Parkway sent three people to the hospital.

Lincoln Police Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News two drivers and a passenger were taken to an area hospital by Lincoln Fire & Rescue. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening, and that all three are stable.

The cause of the crash has not been released.