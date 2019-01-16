Three Men Arrested In Assault At Lincoln Dog Park

Three men are in jail following an assault and robbery at Holmes Lake Dog Park that left a 60-year-old man with serious head injuries, Lincoln Police said on Wednesday.

According to the police report, on Dec. 30, around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a man hunched over in his vehicle at the dog park.

Officers found the victim had been robbed at knifepoint by three men, and sustained serious injuries to his brain and a broken eye socket, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, and after an investigation, three suspects were identified.

The suspects used the victim’s credit cards and made several transactions, and investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage of the three.

Jacob Buchanan, 28, was identified and arrested for shoplifting at Walmart near 27th and Superior in early January, and charged with first-degree assault, robbery, and possession of a controlled substance.

Levi Peterson, 26, and Austin Clover, 22, were also arrested for the crime, and charged with first-degree assault and robbery.

In addition, Clover was charged with unauthorized use of a transaction device, theft and fraud.