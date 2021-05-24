Three Men Face Charges of Sexual Assault, False Imprisonment of 18-year-old Woman
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24)–Three men are in jail, accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman for about a week.
Lincoln Police say it started out with the victim being reported missing on May 13, after she agreed to meet someone over social media. The next day, the victim met 22-year-old Talon Dennis at his apartment in the 400 block of Fletcher Avenue, where she also met 24-year-old Ricky Ossler. According to police, the victim felt threatened and possibly was being drugged while with them. She also told officers they would take care of her, if she watched their children and did housework.
Then on May 16, both Dennis and Ossler took the victim to an apartment near 16th and Prospect, where she was physically assaulted and knocked unconscious. Police say when she woke up, the victim was being sexually assaulted by Dennis, Ossler and 23-year-old Gianni Phillips. She was then taken back to the north Lincoln apartment and sexually assaulted several more times.
Police say the victim found a way to escape and called for help. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for several bruises, lacerations, and abrasions consistent with the victim’s statement. A search warrant was served on the apartment in the 400 block of Fletcher on May 22nd around 5am. Dennis and Ossler were taken into custody.
Another search warrant was served on the apartment in the 1600 block of Prospect on May 23rd at midnight and Phillips was taken into custody. Investigators processed both locations for physical and digital evidence.
Dennis, Ossler, and Phillips were all arrested for 1st Degree Sexual Assault and 1st Degree False Imprisonment.