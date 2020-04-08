Three New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In Lincoln
Lincoln – (April 7, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that three new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln have been reported today, bringing the community’s total to 34.
Two of the new cases are men in their 40s, and both cases are community acquired. The third case is a man in his 50s, and it is under investigation.
Of the 34 total cases, 18 are travel related, 13 are community acquired, and three are under investigation.
The Health Department is now monitoring 107 individuals. Lancaster County reports 1121 negative tests and 34 positives with 20 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 457 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 12 deaths.
Numerous reports from across the Country remain consistent in warning of the most prominent symptoms of COVID-19. They include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Health experts say those who experience those symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. Any who needs help accessing care is advised to contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006. Patients are advised not to go to an emergency room unless it is essential.