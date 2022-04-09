Three New Covid Deaths From January Reported

(KFOR Lincoln NE April 9, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today received reports for three deaths that occurred in January 2022. All three were men and none was hospitalized. One was in his 30s and vaccinated, and two were unvaccinated – one in his 50s and one in his 60s. The total number of deaths is now 436.
At-home Test Kits Available:
At-home test kits are available in the main lobby of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), 3131 ”O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations.
At-Home Test Reporting:
Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department and receive helpful quarantine and isolation information. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. All information is confidential. People who require assistance in completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.
Vaccinations administered:
Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.