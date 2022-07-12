Three People From Lincoln Have Lost Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars To Internet Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 12)–Lincoln Police are investigating what has turned out to be an Internet scam, after three people from Lincoln contacted them early Monday afternoon they had lost several hundred-thousand dollars.
Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the three victims (ages 39, 43 and 77) had been investing in crypto currency and after a period of trading, they were notified their money was frozen. The victims told investigators they were encouraged by an unknown person to continue investing to unfreeze their assets.
Between the three victims, they have reported a loss of $700,000 and are unable to access any of their money. LPD and federal authorities have now been contacted. The investigation is ongoing and if you have information on this scam, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.