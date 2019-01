A roof collapse at a work site near 82nd and Gage Road sent three people to the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 31. 2019. (Courtesy of 10/11 Now)

At least three people were hurt, when a roof collapsed at a construction site late Thursday morning south of Firth.

According to KFOR News’ media partner 10/11 Now it happened near 82nd and Gage Road, at a house under construction. The Gage County Sheriff’s Office says a brace gave way and collapsed, prompting the three workers to fall. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

All patients were taken to the hospital for cuts, bruises, and possible back injuries.