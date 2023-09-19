Three People Hurt in Three-Vehicle Collision Monday in Saunders County

LESHARA, Neb.–(KFOR Sept. 19)–One person is in an Omaha hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries, after his car crossed the centerline and hit an SUV and truck late Monday afternoon while heading north on Highway 77 between Wahoo and Fremont in northeastern Saunders County, about 43 miles north of Lincoln.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release to KFOR News the car crossed the centerline on 77 north of Highway 64 and hit both southbound vehicles. Investigators say they had received reports that before the crash happened, the vehicle was moving erratically.

The driver of the car had to be extricated and was taken to a Fremont hospital before being flown to Omaha. The driver of the SUV was being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a Fremont hospital, while the driver of the pickup was treated at the scene.

Saunders County authorities believe for now that alcohol was a factor with the driver of the car and seatbelts were not in use with the drivers of the car and pickup truck. The investigation is ongoing.