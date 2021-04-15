Three Separate Drug Busts Handled By LPD and the Narcotics Task Force Results In Nine Arrests
Police lights by night
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 15)–Three drug busts this week by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force result in arrests and seizure of drugs and paraphernalia.
On Tuesday night, a search warrant was served at a home in the 700 block of New Hampshire, where 42 grams of meth in separate plastic bags, drug paraphernalia and other items to support drug sales were found. Investigators located 39-year-old Nichole Jabar, 31-year-old Justin Holbrook, 40-year-old Nicolas Labrillo, 51-year-old Sean Harvey, and 40-year-old Alisha Wilson inside the residence along with one uninvolved adult man.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says investigators also located money on Jabar, Holbrook, and Labrillo totaling almost $1,900. Jabar and Holbrook were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Money while Violating a Drug Law. Labrillo was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Money while Violating a Drug Law. Harvey and Wilson were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Then Wednesday around 11 pm, a warrant was served in the 400 block of Bridger Road in northwest Lincoln, where 160 grams of meth worth around $13,000, 37 grams of marijuana, 43 grams of mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia. $6,500 cash was also found and two children were in the home.
Officer Spilker says 46-year-old Cynthia Gilchrist was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Money while Violating a Drug Law. Meanwhile, 36-year-old Jennifer Brandon was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Child Neglect. A third person, 33-year-old Kyle Oday was arrested for three outstanding arrest warrants and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Lincoln Police were called around 3am Wednesday to the Country Inn and Suites at 1301 West Bond Circle about a larceny. A 22-year-old woman said she had been staying with a friend, 35-year-old Matthew Huston, who allegedly stole her backpack and the TV from their hotel room.
Officer Spilker said Huston and another man were seen putting the TV in the back of a white Dodge Pick-up by the victim. Hotel staff called police when they observed Huston return to the hotel and officers contacted him as he was attempting to leave. Officers located the backpack hidden behind a garbage can and it was confirmed to have been the one stolen from the victim. The victim allowed officers to search the backpack and they located syringes and marijuana not belonging to the victim. Huston was taken into custody and officers located a glass pipe with residue and a key to a Dodge vehicle. The residue field tested positive for methamphetamine.
When officers located a 2001 white Dodge Ram in the lot, they located a TV covered in a black in the back seat. As officers checked the license plate of the vehicle, they learned that the plates at been stolen approximately 2 weeks prior from the 1200 block of Arapahoe. A query of the VIN indicated that the truck, a 2001 white Dodge Ram 2500 valued at $8,000 had been stolen in Seward, Nebraska on March 1st, 2021. Huston was ultimately arrested for felony Theft by Receiving ($5,000 or more), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.