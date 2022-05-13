Three Street Projects Begin May 16th

(KFOR NEWS May 13, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close portions of three streets on Monday, May 16th:
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures for each project. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
