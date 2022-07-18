Three Teens Caught After Monday Morning Burglary at a Central Lincoln Vape Shop

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 18)–Three teens were captured by police, shortly after a break-in early Monday morning at a central Lincoln vape shop.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says just before 1am Monday, officers were called about a burglary happening at Lincoln Vapor off of 40th and “O”, after a neighbor reported seeing people on bikes near the store, then heard what was described as banging on a window.
Officers showed up to find one of the front windows of the vape shop shattered. More arriving officers then found three people fleeing the area near 40th and “J”, which led to a perimeter being set up. A short time later and the 13, 14 and 17-year-old males were taken into custody and were referred for burglary.
The loss at the business is around $150 and damage to the window and frame is around $1,350.