Three Women Caught With Stolen Car, Drugs Early Friday

Lincoln Police arrested three women early Friday morning, after they were seen in a stolen car that later crashed in a neighborhood east of Bethany Park, Captain Ryan Dale told KFOR News.

“The officer did not pursue the vehicle,” Captain Dale added. “However, it was found a short distance away after it wrecked.”

The car crashed in the 6800 block of Bethany Park Drive, following the initial attempt to stop it at 70th and “Y” Street, according to police.

The three women fled and were eventually caught.

Captain Dale said 27-year-old Cherish Lovell of Wymore, 21-year-old Kendra Barnts of Diller and 19-year-old Mable Guevara of Lincoln are in jail. Officers found meth and other drugs on the women.