Thursday Afternoon Fire Damages SW Lincoln Home

Firefighters work on the roof to knock down a fire Thursday afternoon at a home near SW 16th and West Sewell. (Courtesy of Lincoln Fire and Rescue)

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 1)—A short in an electrical outlet appears to have been the source of a fire at a home in southwest Lincoln on Thursday afternoon.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the fire originated in the kitchen of the house off of SW 16th and West Sewell. It had spread to the surrounding area and contents. The exact cost of damage remains under investigation.

A passerby and a neighbor saw white smoke coming from the house. No one was home at the time and no reports of any injuries.