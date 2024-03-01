Thursday Afternoon Fire Destroys South Lincoln Home

Lincoln Fire and Rescue uses their aerial ladder to shoot water into a burning home Thursday afternoon in the 9500 block of South 28th Street. (Courtesy of Lincoln Fire and Rescue)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 29)–High winds helped fan a massive house fire late Thursday afternoon in south Lincoln, leaving it a total loss.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says their crews were called to the 9500 block of South 28th Street, which is near 27th and Rokeby Road, about a home on fire. LFR says the blaze appeared to have started in an outdoor porch. Flames quickly spread and fire crews helped fight the fire defensively, while protecting neighboring homes.

The ignition source remains under investigation, but one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at a Lincoln hospital before being released. The four residents of the home and a dog escaped safely.