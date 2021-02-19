Thursday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Boys
Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha South 44
College View Academy 70, Elba 31
Millard West 68, Columbus 36
Nebraska City 51, Omaha Gross 38
Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Millard North 75
Omaha Skutt 66, Ralston 46
Platteview 77, Douglas County West 69
Girls
Norfolk 43, Lincoln Northeast 31
Lincoln Southwest 75, Papillion-LaVista 49
Millard West 50, Columbus 38
Millard North 56, Omaha Marian 39
Subdistricts
C1-2 At Malcolm
Lincoln Lutheran 45, Lincoln Christian 22
C1-4 at Wahoo
Wahoo Neumann 41, Wahoo 32
Freeman 38, Johnson County Central 26
C2-2 at Nebraska City Lourdes CC
Nebraska City Lourdes 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 41
Cross County 34, Centennial 31, OT
Fremont Bergan 41, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Weeping Water 59, Southern 48
Falls City SH 39, Sterling 28
Exeter-Milligan 56, Parkview Christian 28