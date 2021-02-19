      Weather Alert

Thursday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Feb 18, 2021 @ 11:23pm

Boys

Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha South 44
College View Academy 70, Elba 31
Millard West 68, Columbus 36
Nebraska City 51, Omaha Gross 38
Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Millard North 75
Omaha Skutt 66, Ralston 46
Platteview 77, Douglas County West 69

Girls

Norfolk 43, Lincoln Northeast 31
Lincoln Southwest 75, Papillion-LaVista 49
Millard West 50, Columbus 38
Millard North 56, Omaha Marian 39

Subdistricts

C1-2 At Malcolm

Lincoln Lutheran 45, Lincoln Christian 22

C1-4 at Wahoo

Wahoo Neumann 41, Wahoo 32

C2-1 at Freeman

Freeman 38, Johnson County Central 26

C2-2 at Nebraska City Lourdes CC

Nebraska City Lourdes 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 41

C2-7 at Centennial

Cross County 34, Centennial 31, OT

D1-1 at Fremont Bergan

Fremont Bergan 41, Elmwood-Murdock 29

D1-2 at Weeping Water

Weeping Water 59, Southern 48

D2-1 at Falls City SH

Falls City SH 39, Sterling 28

D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan