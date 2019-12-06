      Weather Alert

Thursday Boys and Girls Basketball Scores 12/5

Dec 5, 2019 @ 11:27pm

Boys

Lincoln Pius X 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 56

Lincoln Southeast 70, Lincoln East 52

Lincoln North Star 68, Bellevue East 57

Omaha Westside 65, Lincoln Northeast 61

Millard North 84, Lincoln High 40

Millard West 58, Lincoln Southwest 54

Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Lincoln Lutheran 49

Bellevue West 82, Fremont 38

Elkhorn South 65, Norfolk 61

Omaha Benson 88, Omaha Northwest 60

Omaha Burke 48, Gretna 38

Omaha North 70, Omaha Bryan 66

Omaha Central 76, Millard South 56

Kearney 60, Papillion-LaVista 55

Omaha Skutt 52, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 32

Crete 67, Columbus Lakeview 19

Ralston 63, York 53

Harlan, Iowa 73, Blair 46

Platteview 48, Fort Calhoun 36

Girls

Lincoln East 67, Lincoln Southeast 14

Lincoln Pius X 74, Omaha Marian 27

Lincoln Southwest 44, Millard West 27

Omaha Westside 66, Lincoln Northeast 45

Norfolk 40, Elkhorn South 38

Fremont 70, Bellevue West 23

Papillion-LaVista 67, Kearney 30

Papillion-LaVista South 66, Grand Island 15

Omaha Northwest 54, Gretna 49

Bennington 68, Wahoo 53

York 62, Ralston 48

Freeman 56, Palmyra 34