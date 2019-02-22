Thursday Girls and Boys Prep Basketball District Results

BOYS
Class C1
Subdistrict C1-3
Final
Ashland-Greenwood 67, Lincoln Christian 61
Subdistrict C1-4
Wahoo 70, Aquinas 62
Class C2
Final
Subdistrict C2-1
Freeman 68, Southern 33
Subdistrict C2-2
Sutton 63, Tri County 59
Subdistrict C2-3
Yutan 68, Elmwood-Murdock 50
Subdistrict C2-4
Centennial 66, Shelby/Rising City 46
GIRLS
Class A
District A-1
Lincoln Pius X 63, Omaha Bryan 5
Omaha Marian 49, Lincoln North Star 43
District A-2
Lincoln High 61, Kearney 49, 2OT
Millard South 64, Omaha South 9
District A-3
Lincoln Southeast 52, Omaha Northwest 49
Lincoln Southwest 66, Bellevue East 26
District A-4
Lincoln East 59, Omaha Central 31
Omaha Benson 61, Gretna 31
District A-5
Millard West 59, Omaha Burke 43
Omaha Westside 60, Grand Island 35
District A-6
Fremont 80, Bellevue West 59
Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha North 38
District A-7
Lincoln Northeast 58, Papillion-LaVista South 56
Millard North 64, Norfolk 31
Class C1
District Final
C1-3
Wahoo 54, Chase County 37
