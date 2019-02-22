Thursday Girls and Boys Prep Basketball District Results

BOYS 

Class C1

Subdistrict C1-3

Final

Ashland-Greenwood 67, Lincoln Christian 61

 

Subdistrict C1-4

Wahoo 70, Aquinas 62

 

Class C2

Final

Subdistrict C2-1

Freeman 68, Southern 33

Subdistrict C2-2

Sutton 63, Tri County 59

Subdistrict C2-3

Yutan 68, Elmwood-Murdock 50

Subdistrict C2-4

Centennial 66, Shelby/Rising City 46

 

 

GIRLS 

Class A

District A-1

Lincoln Pius X 63, Omaha Bryan 5

Omaha Marian 49, Lincoln North Star 43

District A-2

Lincoln High 61, Kearney 49, 2OT

Millard South 64, Omaha South 9

District A-3

Lincoln Southeast 52, Omaha Northwest 49

Lincoln Southwest 66, Bellevue East 26

District A-4

Lincoln East 59, Omaha Central 31

Omaha Benson 61, Gretna 31

District A-5

Millard West 59, Omaha Burke 43

Omaha Westside 60, Grand Island 35

District A-6

Fremont 80, Bellevue West 59

Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha North 38

District A-7

Lincoln Northeast 58, Papillion-LaVista South 56

Millard North 64, Norfolk 31

Class C1

District Final

C1-3

Wahoo 54, Chase County 37

 

 

