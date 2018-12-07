Thursday High School Swimming Results

Boys swimming
LINCOLN EAST 122, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 60
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay–Lincoln East (Neil, Hopkins, Roberts, Leggiadro), 1:52.66; 200 freestyle–Kerrigan, Lincoln East, 2:12.44; 200 IM–Spence, Lincoln East, 2:22.66; 50 freestyle–Kurita, Lincoln North Star, :24.92; diving–Kramer, Lincoln North Star, 148.75; 100 butterfly–Wolfe, Lincoln East, :55.28; 100 freestyle–Quevedo, Lincoln North Star, 1:00.19; 500 freestyle–Roberts, Lincoln East, 5:06.45; 200 freestyle relay–Lincoln East (Kerrigan, Buresh, Morgan, Roberts), 1:42.36; 100 backstroke–Wolfe, Lincoln East, :56.89; 100 breaststroke–Pham, Lincoln North Star, 1:13.87; 400 freestyle relay–Lincoln North Star (Akins, Pair, Quevedo, Kurita), 4:01.27.
GRAND ISLAND 91, LINCOLN HIGH 73
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay–Grand Island (Lewandowski, Noble, Stelik, Marsh), 1:50.1; 200 freestyle–Novinski, Grand Island, 1:45.1; 200 IM–Setlik, Grand Island, 2:16.4; 50 freestyle–Novinski, Grand Island, :22.6; 100 butterfly–Sieglaff, Lincoln High, :58.12; 100 freestyle–Wilson, Grand Island, :50.7; 500 freestyle–Setlik, Grand Island, 5:39.2; 200 freestyle relay–Grand Island (Lewandowski, Noble, Wilson, Novinski), 1:31.1; 100 backstroke–Wilson, Grand Island, 1:00.1; 100 breaststroke–Lewandowski, Grand Island, 1:06.6; 400 freestyle relay–Grand Island (Wilson, Winton, Setlik, Novinski), 3:38.8.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 129, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 56
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay–Lincoln Southwest (Reida, Mlinek, Palmer, Bailey), 1:43.2; 200 freestyle–Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, 1:52.4; 200 IM–Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 2:02.6; 50 freestyle–Nolte, Lincoln Southwest, :23.05; diving–Blaser, Lincoln Southwest, 148.2; 100 butterfly–Nolte, Lincoln Southwest, :55.9; 100 freestyle–Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :50.0; 500 freestyle–Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 5:07.2; 200 freestyle relay–Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, Fraley, Bailey, Nolte), 1:33.4; 100 backstroke–Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :58.3; 100 breaststroke–Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:06.9; 400 freestyle relay–Lincoln Southwest (Reida, Fraley, Mlinek, Nolte), 3:26.5.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN EAST 143, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 35
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay–Lincoln East (Kollmorgen, Pearl, Griffin, Haun), 2:10.41; 200 freestyle–Moore, Lincoln East, 1:52.66; 200 IM–Fornander, Lincoln East, 2:36.07; 50 freestyle–French, Lincoln East, :27.84; diving–Gardner, Lincoln North Star, 205.85; 100 butterfly–A. Winjum, Lincoln East, 1:06.15; 100 freestyle–French, Lincoln East, 1:01.02; 500 freestyle–E. Winjum, Lincoln East, 5:56.66; 200 freestyle relay–Lincoln East (Jurich, Agnew, Reiners, Moore), 1:51.74; 100 backstroke–Machmer Frederick, Lincoln East, 1:07.55; 100 breaststroke–Hunt, Lincoln East, 1:13.94; 400 freestyle relay–Lincoln East (French, Mueller, Johnson, A. Winjum), 4:10.49.
LINCOLN HIGH 85, GRAND ISLAND 79
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay–Lincoln High (Schubert, Arnold, Maynard, K. Smith), 2:01.0; 200 freestyle–Arnold, Lincoln High, 2:13.8; 200 IM–Schubert, Lincoln High, 2:26.7; 50 freestyle–Vlach, Grand Island, :27.0; 100 butterfly–Vlach, Grand Island, 1:06.4; 100 freestyle–Schubert, Lincoln High, :58.2; 500 freestyle–Fill, Grand Island, 6:16.8; 200 freestyle relay–Lincoln High (E. Smith, Sump, K. Smith, Vazquez), 1:52.4; 100 backstroke–Dankert, Grand Island, 1:09.1; 100 breaststroke–Wilson, Grand Island, 1:16.3; 400 freestyle relay–Lincoln High (Arnold, Sump, E. Smith, Schubert), 4:08.7.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 106, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 80
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay–Papillion-La Vista (Cunningham, Click, Cardoza, Taake), 1:57.1; 200 freestyle–Heinrich, Lincoln Southwest, 1:59.5; 200 IM–Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:16.9; 50 freestyle–Olson, Papillion-La Vista, :25.5; diving–Dreher, Papillion-La Vista, 209.3; 100 butterfly–Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 1:01.2; 100 freestyle–Heinrich, Lincoln Southwest, :54.7; 500 freestyle–Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, 5:41.5; 200 freestyle relay–Lincoln Southwest (Heinrich, Mlinek, Reida, Walstad), 1:42.1; 100 backstroke–Broe, Lincoln Southwest, 1:06.5; 100 breaststroke–Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:12.0; 400 freestyle relay–Lincoln Southwest (Heinrich, Morales, Reida, Walstad), 3:46.3.