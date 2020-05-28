Thursday Is Give To Lincoln Day
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–Give To Lincoln Day 2020 is still helping Lincoln non-profits during tough times with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations made between May 1 and May 28 in support of Give To Lincoln Day will have a bigger impact because non-profits also get a proportional share of a $500,000 challenge match fund provided by the Lincoln Community Foundation and their sponsors.
Click the link below to see the number of donations and money tabulated.
Give To Lincoln Day Donation Count