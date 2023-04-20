Thursday Morning Crash Between Bicyclist and Vehicle Near Downtown Lincoln
April 20, 2023 7:54AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–An overnight crash west of downtown Lincoln is under investigation.
Police Captain Duane Winkler tells KFOR News that officers were called to 1st and “O” Street around 1:45am Thursday after a collision between a vehicle and bicyclist. Winkler says the bicyclist was taken to a Lincoln hospital and is in critical but stable condition.
No other immediate details were available.