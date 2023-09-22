Thursday Night Crash Between Lincoln and Waverly Claims One Life

The scene of a deadly collision along U.S. Highway 6 west of the Interstate 80 interchange between Lincoln and Waverly on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Ryan Swanigan, 10/11 News)

WAVERLY–(KFOR Sept. 22)–A deadly crash between Lincoln and Waverly has claimed one life. This happened shortly after 11pm Thursday along Highway 6 just southwest of the Interstate 80 interchange.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says that two vehicles were westbound on Highway 6, occupying both lanes, while three motorcycles were behind them. Both cars began to slow down, where one of the motorcyclists abruptly hit the brakes, while the second motorcyclist rear-ended the first rider, causing them to rear-end both cars.

All three motorcyclists lost control and crashed. One of them, 55 year old Bradley Krutz of Lincoln, was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of the crash. The other two riders, a 60 year old male from Murdock and a 22 year old male from Lincoln, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies are working to find out if speed, alcohol and helmets were factors.