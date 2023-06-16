Thursday Night Crash in East-Central Lincoln Injures One Person

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 16)–One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash just after 11pm Thursday at 48th and Vine.

According to Lincoln Police Captain Duane Winkler, both vehicles came to rest on the northeast corner of the intersection. Two people trapped had to be extricated by LFR, one of them taken to a hospital with those non life-threatening injuries.

Captain Winkler tells KFOR News no citations have been issued and traffic had to be shut down for an hour. What led to the crash remains under investigation.