Thursday Night High School Basketball Scores

Boys
Lincoln Southwest 56, Millard North 45
Lincoln Pius X 68, Millard West 54
Omaha Westside 58, Lincoln North Star 51
Lincoln Southeast 65, Bellevue East 64
Lincoln High 72, Papillion-LaVista South 71
Elkhorn South 67, Lincoln Northeast 43
Omaha Central 59, Omaha Bryan 57
Millard South 65, Omaha South 62
Creighton Prep 62, Norfolk 46
Omaha Benson 65, Omaha Northwest 61
Papillion-LaVista 51, Grand Island 49
Gretna 54, Omaha Roncalli 53
Omaha Skutt 47, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 37
Boys Town 87, Omaha Concordia 67
Conestoga 54, Louisville 50
Milford 61, Fillmore Central 14
Girls
Lincoln Pius X 64, Millard West 42
Fremont 60, Lincoln East 54
Millard North 53, Lincoln Southwest 33
Lincoln Northeast 59, Elkhorn South 50
Omaha Westside 64, Lincoln North Star 42
Millard South 81, Omaha South 12
Omaha Central 59, Omaha Bryan 13
Omaha Marian 46, Norfolk 30
Omaha Northwest 74, Omaha Benson 65
Kearney 52, Bellevue West 41
Papillion-LaVista 57, Grand Island 32
Wahoo 45, Bennington 43
Seward 49, Hastings 33
Omaha Concordia 66, Boys Town 18
Louisville 71, Conestoga 20