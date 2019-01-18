Thursday Prep Basketball Schedule/Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln Northeast 58, Lincoln Southwest 56
Lincoln High 66, Norfolk 55
Lincoln Pius X 63, Kearney 47
Grand Island 54, North Platte 47
Bennington 61, Norris 45
Waverly 59, Platteview 55
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 64, Raymond Central 41
Fremont Bergan 58, Lincoln Lutheran 37
Lincoln Christian 74, Omaha Concordia 58
College View Academy 49, Nebraska Lutheran 36
Parkview Christian 83, Cedar Bluffs 44
Omaha Central 87, Bellevue East 56
Elkhorn South 76, Omaha Benson 69 OT
Omaha Burke 55, Millard North 50
Gretna 62, Plattsmouth 29
Crete 50, Nebraska City 39
Freeman 45, Wilber-Clatonia 33
Wahoo Neumann 51, Blair 49
Girls
Lincoln Northeast 53, Lincoln Southwest 30
Lincoln High 34, Norfolk 30
Lincoln Pius X 69, Kearney 33
North Platte 44, Grand Island 30
Bennington 59, Norris 38
Waverly 52, Platteview 27
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 61, Raymond Central 51
Fremont Bergan 56, Lincoln Lutheran 36
Lincoln Christian 66, Omaha Concordia 42
Cedar Bluffs 41, Parkview Christian 26
Nebraska Lutheran 38, College View Academy 34
Omaha Central 67, Bellevue East 27
Omaha Benson 70, Elkhorn South 29
Millard North 72, Omaha Burke 34
Gretna 59, Plattsmouth 31
Crete 54, Nebraska City 12
Freeman 53, Wilber-Clatonia 23
Wahoo Neumann 49, Blair 34
Follow KFOR Sports on Twitter: @KFORRADIO