Thursday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys

Bellevue West 84, Lincoln Southwest 53

Lincoln Christian 77, Parkview Christian 37

Nebraska City 54, Raymond Central 24

Waverly 51, Seward 48, OT

Crete 55, Columbus 50

Douglas County West 52, Schuyler 11

Nebraska Lutheran 60, Dorchester 20

Omaha Christian Academy 69, Whiting, Iowa 22

Syracuse 54, Arlington 45

Girls

Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ashland-Greenwood 14

Lincoln Southwest 71, Bellevue West 52

Beatrice 48, Norris 33

Cross County 52, Raymond Central 41

Seward 49, Waverly 36

Arlington 60, Syracuse 51

Crete 50, Columbus 22

Omaha Duchesne Academy 56, Plattsmouth 37

Omaha Marian 44, Millard West 41

Omaha Roncalli 54, Omaha Mercy 31

Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Omaha Gross Catholic 31

Schuyler 52, Douglas County West 26

ALSO READ: Tuesday Prep Basketball Scoreboard.

YOU ALSO MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Boys Basketball-North Star trio helps overpower No. 7 East.