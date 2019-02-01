Thursday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Bellevue West 84, Lincoln Southwest 53
Lincoln Christian 77, Parkview Christian 37
Nebraska City 54, Raymond Central 24
Waverly 51, Seward 48, OT
Crete 55, Columbus 50
Douglas County West 52, Schuyler 11
Nebraska Lutheran 60, Dorchester 20
Omaha Christian Academy 69, Whiting, Iowa 22
Syracuse 54, Arlington 45
Girls
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ashland-Greenwood 14
Lincoln Southwest 71, Bellevue West 52
Beatrice 48, Norris 33
Cross County 52, Raymond Central 41
Seward 49, Waverly 36
Arlington 60, Syracuse 51
Crete 50, Columbus 22
Omaha Duchesne Academy 56, Plattsmouth 37
Omaha Marian 44, Millard West 41
Omaha Roncalli 54, Omaha Mercy 31
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Omaha Gross Catholic 31
Schuyler 52, Douglas County West 26
