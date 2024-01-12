Thursday Prep Basketball Scoreboard: Jan. 11
Boys
Lincoln Northeast 63, Lincoln High 56
Lincoln Pius X 58, Lincoln Southeast 46
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Ashland-Greenwood 48
Malcolm 72, Ralston 64
Freeman 66, Parkview Christian 30
Millard North 80, Gretna 75, OT
Elkhorn South 72, Omaha Buena Vista 35
Omaha Westview 72, Omaha South 41
Fremont 64, Bellevue East 58
Boys Town 56, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 55
Southern 62, Lewiston 47
Tri County 43, Exeter-Milligan-Friend 24
Johnson County Central 42, Falls City Sacred Heart 32
Johnson-Brock 72, Diller-Odell 34
Pawnee City 58, Sterling 30
Girls
Lincoln Northeast 54, Lincoln High 36
Lincoln Southeast 57, Lincoln Pius X 55 OT
Ashland-Greenwood 47, Lincoln Lutheran 25
Malcolm 58, Ralston 14
Millard North 61, Gretna 32
Omaha South 44, Omaha Westview 41
Elkhorn South 75, Omaha Buena Vista 27
Bellevue East 64, Fremont 22
Omaha Skutt 65, Bellevue West 63
Omaha Gross 44, Omaha Mercy 35
Boys Town 28, Mead 26
Wahoo Neumann 62, Omaha Concordia 33