Thursday Prep Basketball Scoreboard Week 2
Boys
Lincoln Northeast 70, Fremont 59
Lincoln North Star 60, Norfolk 44
Kearney 73, Lincoln High 38
Waverly 67, York 55
Wilber-Clatonia 51, Raymond Central 24
Lewiston 60, College View Academy 51
Columbus 59, Bellevue East 55
Millard North 85, Bellevue West 74
Omaha Roncalli 75, Boys Town 57
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 90, Ralston 52
Crete 80, Beatrice 49
Omaha Gross 74, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35
Douglas County West 50, Fort Calhoun 47
Sandy Creek 37, Centennial 34, 2 OT
Johnson County Central 43, Syracuse 38
Deshler 43, Sterling 18
Girls
Lincoln Northeast 59, Fremont 20
Lincoln North Star 58, Norfolk 41
Kearney 46, Lincoln High 30
York 41, Waverly 31
Raymond Central 40, Wilber-Clatonia 25
College View Academy 29, Lewiston 18
Bellevue East 44, Columbus 39
Bellevue West 50, Millard North 45
Beatrice 62, Crete 47
Omaha Duchesne 65, Ralston 6
Platteview 63, Omaha Mercy 27
Omaha Gross 65, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32
Weeping Water 61, Conestoga 18
Centennial 45, Sandy Creek 19
Syracuse 43, Johnson County Central 27
Douglas County West 70, Fort Calhoun 67
Deshler 52, Sterling 22