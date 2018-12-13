Ticket Reseller Settles

A settlement has been reached between the Attorney General’s Office and Tickets in Time, a secondary market ticket seller that resells tickets to sporting events, concerts, and other events. In 2016, the State alleged marketing and sales practices on Tickets in Time’s website and over the phone misled consumers into believing that they were buying tickets directly from the event venue rather than from a ticket reseller. Under terms of the settlement, announced by Attorney General, Doug Peterson Wednesday, Tickets in Time will pay $125,000 to the State and make other policy changes.