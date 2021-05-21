Tickets For Garth Brooks Show In Lincoln Sold Out
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 23: Garth Brooks performs at State Farm Stadium on March 23, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 21)–It took just under an hour-and-a-half on Friday morning to completely sell out the 83,000 tickets for the August 14 Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium.
About 45 minutes after going on sale, about 70,000 tickets were sold. The University of Nebraska said it could accommodate up to 90,000 fans inside Memorial Stadium for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour show. The Lincoln show is the only Nebraska appearance for Brooks on the tour.
Tickets were selling for about $95 a person.