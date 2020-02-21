Tickets To Lion King For Donating Blood
(KFOR NEWS February 21, 2020) It’s the blood in hospitals today that helps during a tragedy or accident tomorrow. From emergency hospital procedures to life-long battles with chronic diseases, the demand for blood is constant, but the supply is not. And since there is no substitute, only volunteer blood donors can roll up their sleeve and help save lives in our community. In fact, nearly 100% of the blood donated with Nebraska Community Blood Bank is transfused to patients in Nebraska hospitals.
To say thanks to the community members who selflessly donate to ensure a stable blood supply, Nebraska Community Blood Bank is giving away tickets to The Lion King every week through the end of March. All donors who present to give during this time will be automatically entered to win. Learn more at NCBB.ORG/BRAVO.
You may be eligible to donate blood if you are:
• In good health
• 17 years or older—16 with written parental consent (PDF)
• Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
• Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
While walk-in donors are always welcome, donors are encouraged to make appointments in advance. Visit NCBB.ORG to find your nearest community blood drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at one of the following public blood drives:
03/02/20 Byron Community 120 Kansas Ave Byron 10:00 am – 2:30 pm
03/03/20 Spreetail 2021 Transformation Drive Ste. 2500 Lincoln 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
03/05/20 Beaver Crossing Fire Hall P.O. Box 205 Beaver Crossing 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
03/06/20 Wells Fargo Center 1248 O Street Ste 550 Lincoln 8:00 am – 11:30 am
03/09/20 Malcolm High School 10002 Northwest 112th St Malcolm 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
03/09/20 UNL-East Campus 314 East Union Lincoln 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
03/11/20 Palmyra High School 425 F Street Palmyra 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
03/11/20 Bryan Health West 2300 South 16th Street Lincoln 11:30 am – 4:00 pm
03/11/20 Bryan Health East 1600 South 48th Street Lincoln 7:00 am – 11:30 am
03/12/20 Fairbury High School 1501 9th Street Fairbury 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
03/12/20 UNICO/DLR Groups 1128 Lincoln Mall Ste. 200 Lincoln 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
03/13/20 LincOne Federal Credit Union 4638 W Street Lincoln 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
03/16/20 Jefferson Community Health & Life 2200 H Street Fairbury 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
03/16/20 Downtown 333 South 13th Street Lincoln 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
03/17/20 Thayer Central High School 930 Eads Ave. Hebron 10:00 am – 4:00 pm 03/17/20 Seward High School 532 Northern Heights Drive Seward 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
03/18/20 Osceola High School 565 Kimmel Street Osceola 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
03/18/20 N Street Blood Drive 1221 N Street Lincoln 8:30 am – 11:00 am
03/19/20 Centennial High School 1301 Centennial Avenue Utica 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
03/19/20 Heartland Community Schools 1501 Front Street Henderson 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
03/24/20 Milford High School 301 “G” Street Milford 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
03/25/20 Faith Lutheran Church – Seward 1245 North 2nd Street Seward 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
03/25/20 St. Mark’s United Methodist Church 8550 Pioneers Blvd Lincoln 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
03/25/20 Neogen – Geneseek 4131 N. 48th Street Lincoln 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm
03/25/20 Experian 949 West Bond Street Lincoln 8:00 am – 10:30 am
03/26/20 Lincoln Christian High School 5801 S. 84th Street Lincoln 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
03/27/20 Plains Equipment Group 977 280th Road Seward 7:30 am – 11:30 am
03/27/20 Lincoln Public School 5905 O Street Lincoln 7:30 am – 10:30 am
Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) has been connecting people and saving lives since 1968. NCBB relies on the local community to donate blood to help ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available to area hospitals and other partners. For more information, call 1-877-486-9414 or visit NCBB.ORG. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter.
READ MORE: Bills proposed to address sexual relationships between school personnel and students