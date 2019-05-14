Tiger Kills Macaw During Demo At Lincoln Children’s Zoo

A macaw at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo was killed on Tuesday afternoon after it was attacked by a tiger when it landed in its habitat.

According to a statement from Zoo officials, during a live rehearsal of a flighted bird presentation, the macaw flew into the tiger habitat and was engaged by one of the tigers.

The bird was hurt and the zookeepers quickly secured the tigers inside to allow the veterinary team to treat the macaw, but later died at the Zoo’s onsite clinic.

Zoo officials says none of the guests or staff at the time were danger.

