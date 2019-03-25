Tip of Drug Sales Leads to Bust in Central Lincoln Home

A tip to Lincoln Police led to a drug bust near 41st and M streets Friday night. LPD says they received a report of drug sales going on in the home earlier last week.

On March 22nd, shortly before 7 pm, investigators arrived at the home to find 26-year-old Roshaun Rucks, who was in possession of 4.6 grams of suspected cocaine and $3100 cash.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and located 2.5 ounces of suspected cocaine, pills, various paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine inside the home. Rucks was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school or playground.