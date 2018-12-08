Tips on a Fire Free Holiday

Our media partner 10-11 News talked with Lincoln Fire and Rescue on how to make your holiday the safest possible.

10-11 asked Lincoln Fire Captain Kyle McCown to give a list of the top fire dangers in the holiday season. “Be cognizant that you are doing activities that you aren’t doing every day,” he says. “Be aware that candles are burning. Be careful not to overload electrical circuits. I would say don’t get complacent.”

If you are assessing your house for fire safety, this list provides good template.

1) Overloaded extension cords. How many strings of lights are you connecting to a single outlet? Is every light on the outside of your house powered by one outlet?

2) Space heaters. McCown advises that you keep space heaters at least three feet from any other flammable item. He also suggests buying a ceramic encased space heater, which keeps the outside from becoming blistering hot.