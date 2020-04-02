Today’s Corona Virus Facts
At his daily news conference, Governor Pete Ricketts emphasized that all schools in Nebraska will be operating without students through the rest of this school year and that extra-curricular activities for the spring season have been cancelled. In addition, Ricketts asked parents not to send their children to any club sports.
The State of Nebraska has signed an agreement with the University of Nebraska System to provide rooms for people who need to quarantine or people who are recovering from COVID-19.
Ricketts also announced an update to his Executive Order that extends unemployment insurance. He reminded people to not quit their jobs in order to get unemployment. “If you quit your job, you are not eligible of unemployment benefits,” Ricketts said.
Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore, president of Nebraska Impact, gave an update on the Nebraska Impact COVID-19 Relief Fund which is a relief fund that will be directed to provide statewide assistance in communities across the state. The fund will provide direct aid to communities and organizations working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak across Nebraska.
The state’s eighth directed health measure was issued yesterday and include 15 additional counties in north and central Nebraska: Antelope, Arthur, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Hooker, Keya Paha, Knox, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Pierce, Rock and Thomas counties. It will be in effect until May 11th unless renewed. There are now 56 counties the state’s directed a health care measure.
As of April 2 at noon, the current case numbers for Nebraska are:
- 246 Positive tests
- 3,978 Negative tests
- 5 Deaths
