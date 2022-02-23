Top Republicans Endorse Flood, Bacon

NORFOLK, NE (February 23, 2022) – Today, former Nebraska Republican Party chairmen David Kramer, Mark Quandahl, and Mark Fahleson released the following joint statement endorsing Republican Mike Flood to be the next congressman from Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District:
“We are proud to endorse conservative Mike Flood for Congress. Mike Flood passed an abortion ban and worked with Governor Dave Heineman to pass historic tax cuts. Flood has the endorsement of Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska sheriffs because he’s a law-and-order conservative. He cares about our party, stopping the Biden agenda, and he will fight for Nebraskans and our conservative values.”
In Omaha, Chairman Chris Routhe, issued a statement today after the Douglas County Republican Party Central Committee voted by acclamation to endorse Congressman Bacon for re-election to Nebraska’s Second Congressional District:
“The DCRP and Congressman Bacon have worked hand-in-hand since 2016 to build a strong party organization in Douglas County. Congressman Bacon has been one of the most ardent champions of recruiting down ballot candidates, growing the youth conservative movement and helping the Republican team in Douglas County.
“Congressman Bacon also boasts a 100% Pro-Life rating from the National Right to Life and Susan B Anthony, an “A” rating from the NRA and a proven record of delivering results for the people of Nebraska’s Second District. We are proud to support him for re-election and look forward to continuing our work together in 2022 and beyond.”