KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Top Ukrainian Commander Says His Forces Now Control Almost 390 Square Miles Of Russia’s Kursk Region

August 13, 2024 6:03AM CDT
Share
Courtesy: MGN

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s top military commander says his forces now control 1,000 square kilometers, or 386 square miles, of Russia’s neighboring Kursk region.

His statement marked the first time a Ukrainian military official has publicly commented on the gains of the lightning incursion that has embarrassed the Kremlin.

Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi made the comment in a video posted Monday to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel.

Russian forces are still scrambling to respond to the surprise Ukrainian attack after almost a week of fierce fighting.

Zelenskyy confirmed for the first time that the Ukrainian military is operating inside the Kursk region and praised the country’s soldiers and commanders.

Lincoln News

Local Sports