Tornado Damages Lancaster County Business

April 26, 2024 5:17PM CDT
Damage at Garner Industries

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–A tornado damaged a Lancaster county business Friday afternoon with a reported 70 people inside.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Garner Industries was the building damaged located near N 98th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

The building reportedly collapsed with multiple people inside.

Three people were injured and taken to area hospitals but the injuries are apparently non life threatening.

See photos of the damage below:

Damage at Garner Industries/Photo courtesy of Seth Korte
More damage at Garner Industries/Photo courtesy of Seth Korte
View of tornado from 3800 Cornhusker HWY
View of tornado from 3800 Cornhusker HWY

