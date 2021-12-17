Tornadoes Confirmed During Wednesday’s Nebraska Windstorm

Lincoln, NE (December 17, 2021) At least two dozen tornadoes tore through parts of Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday as part of a powerful storm system that swept across the Great Plains and Midwest.
The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed tornadoes that stretched across a swath from south-central Nebraska to northeastern Iowa. The service says more tornadoes in those states are likely to be confirmed as storm teams continued to assess damage on the ground Friday.
The Weather Service says nine of those tornadoes rated an EF2, with wind speeds of 111-135 mph. The others were moderate EF1 or weak EF0 tornadoes.
At least five people died as a result of Wednesday’s wind storm. A 65-year-old man was killed when a 40-foot tree fell on him outside his home in southeastern Minnesota. The Iowa State Patrol says a semi was struck by high winds and rolled onto its side in eastern Iowa, killing the driver. The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people died in traffic accidents due to blowing dust.
Property damage ranged from tree limbs to outbuildings, and power outages were common across most of Nebraska.