Total COVID-19 Case Count In Lancaster County Continues To Close In On 6,000
LINCOLN–(News Release Sept. 23)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 88 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday, bringing the community total to 5,938. The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information on Wednesday:
Recoveries: remains at 2,216
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – up from 8.1 percent to 8.2 percent
- State – remains at 9.7 percent
- National – remains at 8.3 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 53 with 23 from Lancaster County (three on ventilators) and 30 from other communities (four on ventilators).