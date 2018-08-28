Tow To Go Offered To Labor Day Revelers

From the unofficial end of summer to one of the first weekends of college football, Labor Day Weekend is one of the deadliest times on the roads. Labor Day weekend saw 433 roadway fatalities due to alcohol-related crashes in 2016, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In hopes of reducing the fatalities, AAA and Budweiser are offering their free Tow to Go program again this year.

“We want Labor Day to be an enjoyable weekend for everyone,” said Amy Stracke, managing director of traffic safety advocacy for AAA. “With greater numbers of drivers expected on the roadways, it’s crucial for motorists to make safe and responsible decisions when getting behind the wheel.”

Now in its 20th year, Tow to Go encourages ride-share services or designated drivers to prevent impaired drivers from needlessly risking the lives of others. Tow to Go has safely removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and the Midwest since 1998.

“We strongly encourage people to plan ahead for the weekend, especially when it comes to transportation,” said Rose White, public affairs director for AAA. “However, using Tow to Go is a great option for people who find themselves – or their friends – in need of a safe way home.”

Tow to Go will run from Friday, Aug. 31, through Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 6 a.m. and is available by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. The guidelines:

— Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

— The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

— Free and available to AAA members and non-members

— Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

–Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2018