Traffic Changes Being for South Lincoln Beltway
Weather permitting, the inside lanes of northbound and southbound US-77 will be closed beginning May 1 from mile marker 51.6 to mile marker 56.0 to allow median work for the Lincoln South Beltway Project, according to the Nebraska
Department of Transportation. South 38th Street and South 68th Street from Saltillo Road to Bennet Road will also be closed beginning May 4.
The NDOT understands construction is an inconvenience, and pledge to do their best to provide clear communication with the public to minimize impacts where possible. These short-term disruptions will make way for a safer, more efficient transportation
system in the end. They extend appreciation to the public for exercising patience until this project opens to traffic in 2023.
Detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/.