Traffic Changes Coming to Highway 2 for Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS March 26, 2021) Weather permitting, changes to traffic are anticipated in the area of South 120th Street and Highway 2 for the construction of the east interchange of the Lincoln South Beltway project, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).
Anticipated traffic changes include:
- Closure of the eastbound outside lane of N-2 for one day on March 25.
- Closure of the inside lanes of N-2 for two days beginning March 29.
- Two-way traffic will begin in the eastbound lanes on April 1.
- Also beginning April 1, access to N-2 at South 120th Street from the north will be closed.
Motorists are advised to use Yankee Hill Road to access N-2 as an alternate route.
Detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at: www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle
up.
