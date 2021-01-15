Traffic Death Numbers Dip In December
Courtesy of 1011now
January 15, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of December 2020, nine people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The 9 fatalities occurred in 6 fatal crashes.
Four of the nine vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, four were using seatbelts, and one had
seatbelt usage marked as unknown. 7 of the fatalities were in rural locations. There were five fatalities on the interstate, one on other highways, and three on local roads. Icy roads were a contributing factor in one of the fatality crashes resulting in three fatalities. One of the fatalities was a person age 15 or younger.
- There were 21 fatalities in December of 2019.
- Only 36 of the 175 vehicle occupants killed during 2020 were using seatbelts.
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY – DECEMBER
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2020
(FATALITIES)
|2020
|226
|210
|
|2019
|248
|212
|+10.0
|2018
|230
|201
|+2.0
|2017
|228
|210
|+1.0
|2016
|218
|194
|-4.0
|2016-2019 Avg.
|231
|204
|+2.0