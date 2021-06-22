Traffic Delays Expected June 22nd and 23rd For Girder Transportation

(KFOR NEWS July 22, 2021) Drivers should expect delays Tuesday, June 22nd and Wednesday, June 23rd, while concrete bridge girders are transported through Lincoln to the South Beltway Project.
From 8 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. each day, the Lincoln Police Department will escort three girder transport vehicles from North 63rd Street and Cornhusker Highway to 27th Street, then south to the project location near Saltillo Road.
Intersections along the route will be closed as transport vehicles pass through. Southbound travelers on 27th Street are encouraged to find an alternate route during these times.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) reminds drivers to exercise caution and appreciates the public’s patience during this project. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.
