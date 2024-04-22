Traffic Light To Be Installed at 56th Street/Highway 77 Exit of I-80

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 22)–Traffic light installation will be done from 10pm Monday until 2am Tuesday at the Highway 77/56th Street interchange of Interstate 80 in north Lincoln.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says lane restrictions will be in place on Highway 77 from Alvo to Waverly Roads, with a full closure of Highway 77 taking place from the north side of the I-80 exit up to Waverly Road.

The new traffic signal is on the north side of the interchange.