Traffic Light To Be Installed at 56th Street/Highway 77 Exit of I-80
April 22, 2024 8:48AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 22)–Traffic light installation will be done from 10pm Monday until 2am Tuesday at the Highway 77/56th Street interchange of Interstate 80 in north Lincoln.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says lane restrictions will be in place on Highway 77 from Alvo to Waverly Roads, with a full closure of Highway 77 taking place from the north side of the I-80 exit up to Waverly Road.
The new traffic signal is on the north side of the interchange.