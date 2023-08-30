Traffic Reminders For Fans Attending Volleyball Day in Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–Some friendly reminders if you are traveling into Lincoln for Wednesday evening’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska event at Memorial Stadium.

Avoid Exit 409 of Interstate 80 both before and after the event. After the event, Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly may be closed due to safety concerns as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns.

It’s almost time for Volleyball Day in Nebraska! As you make your way to Lincoln this Wednesday, remember to follow posted speed limits, avoid distractions, and share the road. Use our recommended routes and get real-time traffic alerts at https://t.co/rUM73biGkw pic.twitter.com/tIJUgYezqL — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) August 28, 2023

Additionally, road construction means lane closures –so paying attention is extra important to safely navigate crowded streets and increased pedestrian activity. The I-80 exits at I-180/Downtown can become very congested before, during and after events at Memorial Stadium. Visitors are encouraged to use other routes into Lincoln if at all possible. If your drive to Memorial Stadium includes using I-80, please use NDOT’s recommended routes, including:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west : Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln. For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown.

The City of Lincoln has provided the following guidance for travel into Lincoln.

Downtown Construction: North 10th street from “Q” to “R” streets will have one lane closed due

to building construction.

Downtown Traffic Notes: Stadium Drive west of the stadium will be closed to all vehicle traffic. Passenger



drop-off and pick-up will not be allowed in front of the Stadium before or after the

game. Fans can be dropped off and picked up at 10th and Charleston streets.

Entrance to the Haymarket from Ninth Street via “R”, “Q” and “P” streets is



prohibited 2-1/2 hours prior to the game. Drivers are encouraged to use “N” Street

to access the Haymarket and Railyard.

“Q” Street from 11th to 10th streets and 10th Street from “Q” to “T” streets will be



closed for about one hour after the game and concert ends.