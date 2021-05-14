Traffic Stop Friday Morning Leads To Drug and Weapon Bust
Lars Craig (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 14)–A traffic stop early Friday morning in northeast Lincoln leads to an arrest and recovering of illegal drugs and a stolen gun.
Lincoln Police say officers saw a car at Touzalin Avenue and Fremont Street driven by 32-year-old Lars Craig and confirmed his driver’s license was suspended. Craig was pulled over at 60th and Havelock and because he had a prior charge of driving under suspension, the vehicle was towed.
While searching the car, police say officers found 32.6 grams of marijuana and a Rock Island Armor M1911 .45 handgun. Officers soon found out the gun had been stolen out of Beatrice. Craig has a prior conviction for carrying a concealed weapon.
Officers arrested Craig for possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, and driving under suspension.