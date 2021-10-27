Traffic Stop In West Lincoln Leads To Recovery of Drugs, Stolen Handgun

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 27)–A 21-year-old man from Grandvill, Michigan who had a missing teen riding with him, along with methamphetamine, ecstasy, among other drugs and a stolen gun in his vehicle was arrested by Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies on the west side of Lincoln Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, a deputy stopped an SUV at NW 48th and West “O” Street for a signal violation committed on Interstate 80. The driver, Austin Tenbrink, was arrested and put in the Lancaster County Jail. The 16-year-old passenger, from Wyoming, Michigan, was also wanted and is an endangered missing juvenile.
Probable cause led to a search of the SUV and the following items were found:
16 fluid ounces of codeine syrup
3 pounds of marijuana
3 pounds of methamphetamine
1.7 pounds of ecstasy
199 THC vape cartridges
364 Xanax bars
28,600 milligrams of THC edibles
Stole glock 9 millimeter handgun
$1,141 in cash
Tenbrink is facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of money while violating a drug law, among other charges.
Sheriff Wagner said the 16-year-old was lodged at the Youth Attention Center and was cited for possession of a firearm while violating a drug law, as well as drug violations.