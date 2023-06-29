Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest for Drug, Weapon and Protection Order Violations

The scene of a traffic stop Wednesday evening near NW 12th and West Bond, where a man was arrested for drug, weapon and protection order violations. (Photo By Rob Kelley/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 29)–Lincoln Police arrested a 32-year-old man following a traffic stop around 6pm Wednesday near the Lincoln Airport.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a vehicle with no license plates was stopped near NW 12th and West Bond, where officers searched the vehicle and found what was described as “a personal use” amount of meth and a pistol.

Andryw Lamphear was taken into custody and arrested for possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, along with DUI via drugs, no proof of registration, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protection order.

Vollmer says the passenger in the vehicle had the protection order against Lamphear.