Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Having A Gun Concealed In Truck

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–An expired license plate registration got the attention of Lincoln Police on Thursday evening in the area of SW 6th and West South Street.
Investigators say 56-year-old Thomas Yoder of Lincoln was driving a pickup truck with the expired registration and was pulled over. Come to find out, officers found a loaded .36 caliber black powder revolver concealed under the passenger seat.
Officers also learned Yoder was a convicted felon and isn’t supposed to have a gun. He went to jail for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.